KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — A military officer will be charged in court tomorrow with murder and driving under the influence of alcohol causing death and injury in a fatal accident last Thursday.

Kuala Lumpur Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department chief ACP Mohd Zamzuri Mohd Isa said the investigation paper involving the 31-year-old suspect was referred to the Prosecution Division at the Attorney General’s Chambers in Putrajaya yesterday.

He said the Head of Prosecution Division at the Attorney General’s Chambers Datuk Masri Mohd Fuad was briefed on the investigation paper by Kuala Lumpur Prosecution Director Datuk Mohd Nordin Ismail and Deputy Public Prosecutor Izzat Amir Idham, in the presence of the case investigating officer.

“After reviewing the investigation paper, the prosecution agreed that the suspect be charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code for causing the death of a male e-hailing vehicle passenger,” he said in a statement yesterday.

In addition, he said the suspect will also face two charges under Section 44(1A)(b) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for driving a vehicle with an alcohol content exceeding the prescribed limit of 150 milligrams of alcohol per 100 millilitres of breath, resulting in injuries to one passenger and an e-hailing driver.

Mohd Zamzuri said the charge under Section 302 of the Penal Code will be made at 9.30 am at the Jalan Duta Criminal Sessions Court here, while the two other charges under the Road Transport Act 1987 will be made at 10.30 am at the Jalan Duta Traffic Court.

Police received a report on a crash involving a Perodua Alza multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) used for e-hailing services and a Ford Fiesta at 5.38 am on April 23.

Preliminary investigations found that the Ford Fiesta driven by the military officer is believed to have entered the opposite lane before colliding with the Perodua Alza driven by a 41-year-old man who was carrying two passengers from Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA).

As a result of the collision, a 22-year-old male Bangladeshi e-hailing passenger died at the scene due to severe head injuries, while a 20-year-old female passenger, also a Bangladeshi, was injured. — Bernama