KUALA LUMPUR, April 30 — Malaysian K-drama fans are about to see a lot more of Lee Junho around town.

CUCKOO International (MAL) Berhad has officially named the South Korean superstar its Global Brand Ambassador, expanding a partnership that first began in Korea in 2022.

The appointment will see the actor and 2PM member fronting the healthy home brand across Malaysia, Singapore, Brunei, the United States and several other Asian markets where CUCKOO operates.

For Malaysian fans, the announcement also means more Junho sightings soon, with the company set to roll out billboards and digital campaigns featuring the actor nationwide.

CUCKOO also teased upcoming fan engagements and experiential campaigns designed to bring the star closer to customers and supporters.

Known for balancing charisma with discipline both on and off screen, Junho will represent CUCKOO’s range of lifestyle and wellness products, including water purifiers, air purifiers, rice cookers and dishwashers.

In Malaysia, he joins the brand’s long-time ambassadors Siti Nurhaliza and Phei Yong as part of CUCKOO Malaysia’s #SAMASAMAHealthier campaign.

“True excellence is born from patience and shared convictions, a belief that has seen CUCKOO’s relationship with Lee Junho mature from a Korean partnership in 2022 into a powerful global alliance today.

“Over the years, the brand has witnessed firsthand his legendary grit and dedication to a disciplined, high-energy lifestyle. This has led us to believe that he is more than a representative, but a living embodiment of our ‘Beyond Standards’ philosophy,” said CUCKOO Malaysia chief marketing officer Queenie Goh.

The expanded partnership arrives at another high point in Junho’s career. Following the global success of Netflix romantic comedy-drama King the Land, the actor continued his momentum with lead roles in the 2025 Netflix series Cashero and tvN drama Typhoon Family.

Cashero also topped Netflix’s Global Top 10 TV (Non-English) chart, extending Junho’s streak as one of South Korea’s most bankable stars internationally.

The four-time Daesang winner is also set to compete for Best Actor at the upcoming Baeksang Arts Awards on May 8 for his role in Typhoon Family.