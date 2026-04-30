KOTA BHARU, April 30 — A Form One student, who was seriously injured after being rammed by an SUV in an accident at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Tanjong Mas on April 12, was discharged from hospital on Saturday.

Kelantan Health director Datuk Dr Mohd Azman Yacob said the 13-year-old girl underwent a skin graft procedure on her earlobe last week.

He said the wound on her ear is now clean, with no complications or signs of infection, but she still requires close monitoring by a surgical specialist.

“Several follow-up treatments are still required, with an estimated four to five more procedures as this involves surgery,” he told reporters at Raja Perempuan Zainab II Hospital here today.

He added that psychological support will also need to continue for both the victim and her family, depending on their emotional progress following the trauma.

The incident, which claimed the life of another Form One schoolgirl, is believed to have occurred when a 57-year-old teacher accidentally pressed the accelerator pedal, causing the vehicle to veer off and hit the two students who were putting on their shoes in front of the school’s surau. — Bernama