KUALA LUMPUR, April 29 — The inaugural Rain Rave Water Music Festival (RRWMF) which will transform the streets of Bukit Bintang into a wet dance floor, begins tomorrow.

The three-day free-for-all music festival will take place from April 30 to May 2 in conjunction with the World Labour Day celebration.

With the exciting DJ lineup already announced last week, here is a breakdown of what to expect at the upcoming RRWMF.

The lineup

Headlining the event is Singaporean DJ Wukong, who will team up with Dutch duo Bassjackers for a special “Wujackers” set.

While both acts are seasoned names in the EDM circuit, their joint performances are rare.

Their first live appearance under the Wujackers moniker took place at Pitt KL’s second anniversary celebration last year.

Wukong has performed at major festivals such as Tomorrowland Ibiza, while Bassjackers are regulars at Tomorrowland, cementing their reputation on the global stage.

Local acts performing at RRWMF include Joe Flizzow, Killa Driz, Dj CZA, Mimifly, De Fam and Dolla. — Picture courtesy of Tourism Malaysia

They will be joined by an all-female international DJ roster featuring Lovezy (Philippines), Moski Love (Indonesia), Pixzy, Yoyo Music, MiJi (Thailand), and Loa (South Korea).

Local names will also take the stage, including Joe Flizzow, Killa Driz and DJ Cza, alongside Mimifly and girl groups Dolla and De Fam.

As the festival is open to all ages, a selection of kid-friendly DJs — including DJ Ameer, Werno, Cube Crushers and DJ Ethan — will also perform.

Event highlights

The festival will feature three themed areas: Rhythm of Rain, Rhythm of Flavours and Rhythm of Cultures.

The main stage, located in front of Pavilion Bukit Bintang, will host international and local acts throughout the three days.

Performances will run from 6pm to midnight on April 30, from 2.30pm to midnight on May 1, and from 2pm to midnight on May 2.

Nearby, JW Marriott Bukit Bintang will serve as the food hub, while Lot 10 will showcase local arts, crafts and traditional performances, alongside Malaysian cuisine. Both areas will operate daily from 10am to 10pm.

Aside from that, here is the scheduled rundown of performances during the three-day festival:

For its first day (April 30), performances will start from 5.45pm with DJ Syko Saw, DJ Werno, DJ Ameer, DJ Ethan, DJ Cube Crusher and DJ Wasabi (featuring Cultural Dance) taking turns on the stage until 7.30pm.

This is followed by the main headliners; Joe Flizzow, Killa Driz and DJ CZA as well as Dolla taking the stage between 8.10pm to 8.30pm which is then continued by another slew of performances by DJ TZ (featuring a Kung Fu performance), DJ Def, DJ Dirty Signal and DJ Noize Factor.

Thai DJs Pixzy and Yoyo will be concluding the first day performances with an hour set each.

For its second day (May 1), the first set of performances which includes a total of 13 DJs will run from 2.30pm until 7.30pm.

This is followed by De Fam taking centre stage at 8.40pm and a special “Symphony of Water and Light” showcase which is then followed by performances by local DJs Bee C and Reeve.

The night continues with Filipino DJ Lovezy who will take the stage at 10.30pm followed by the highly anticipated set by Wujackers at 11.30pm, thus concluding the second day rundown.

The third day (May 2) will kick off at 2pm with a couple of Malaysian cultural fashion shows which is then followed by another slew of DJ performances until 7.30pm.

Mimifly will be the main headliner for the third day with her expected to take centre stage at 8.15pm which is then followed by DJ sets from DJ Sherry Alyssa and DJ Nahsyk.

The final day will conclude with three performances including by Indonesian DJ Moski Love, South Korean DJ Loa and Chinese DJ MiJi.

Beyond Kuala Lumpur, seven states — Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Melaka, Kedah, Labuan, Pahang and Terengganu — will host complementary Labour Day-themed activities.

Why Rain Rave?

While a government-led EDM festival may seem unusual, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing has previously reassured that the festival will be held in an organised manner under strict monitoring and aligns with the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026) campaign.

The VM2026 campaign aims to stimulate Kuala Lumpur's economy, drive the tourism industry and support small and medium-sized businesses.

Meanwhile, Tourism Malaysia via a previous press release said that the RRWMF remains rooted in Malaysian identity and they are aiming to merge it with a contemporary approach that reflects both tradition and modern creativity.

“Inspired by rain as a vital natural element in Malaysia’s environment, the festival transforms this familiar element into a creative and cultural expression while showcasing Malaysia’s diverse cultural traditions, through traditional performances, food, and games.

“Held in conjunction with Labour Day, the festival serves as a meaningful tribute to the contributions of all working communities and will be developed as a signature annual event, strengthening its role as a key highlight in Malaysia’s tourism calendar and positioning the country as a youthful and energetic destination,” Tourism Malaysia wrote in the press release.

Road closures

Motorists should note that Jalan Bukit Bintang will be affected throughout the festival period.

Partial lane closures will take place from April 22 to 28 between 11pm and 5am on weekdays, and from midnight to 7am on weekends. The road will be fully closed from April 29 to May 2.

Drivers will be diverted to Jalan Sultan Ismail, Jalan Raja Chulan and Jalan Imbi.

Authorities are encouraging the use of public transport, with MRT, LRT and Monorail services expected to operate at increased capacity.

Visitors are advised to plan ahead and allow extra travel time.

For more information and updates on the RRWMF, please visit their official website via https://rainrave.my/#HOME.