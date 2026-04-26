KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — A political spat has escalated after a Melaka assemblyman hit back at Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor over remarks describing him as a “budak catur” or chess piece.

The criticism came amid ongoing political tensions and court cases involving DAP leaders, and Merlimau assemblyman Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh said he would not back down legally if required.

“So if it goes to court, we can still fight, but YAB says we are chess pieces, so be it,” Dr Akmal said in a Facebook post today, seemingly in response to Sanusi.

Dr Akmal also accused Rembia assemblyman Datuk Muhammad Jailani Khamis of neglecting his state legislative duties, alleging attendance issues despite being present at political events while reportedly on medical leave.

He claimed the Melaka state assembly sits only a few days over several months, arguing that even limited sittings were being missed in favour of political programmes.

“To YAB Sanusi, before you insult others, I ask you to give a ceramah and advise the Rembia assemblyman who jumped into PAS.

“Advise him not to skip assembly sittings,” Dr Akmal said.

Dr Akmal, who is Umno Youth chief, was responding to Sanusi’s wider political speeches, which have previously drawn controversy and police reports over provocative statements.

The senior PAS leader and Kedah chief minister had been reported telling Malaysians not to believe the assertions of Umno ‘chess pieces’ that the party rejects DAP.

The DAP is a component party of Pakatan Harapan, currently allying with Umno to govern Malaysia.