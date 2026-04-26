KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Police have arrested a bus driver in his 40s after he allegedly ran a red light and crashed into three cars on Jalan Klang Lama here yesterday.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Shamsudin Mamat said the suspect has been remanded for three days starting today to assist in an investigation under Section 42(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for reckless and dangerous driving.

“The suspect is believed to have run a red light around 6.20 pm yesterday and crashed his bus into three cars.

“One driver sustained minor injuries, while the other drivers were unharmed. The bus driver tested negative for alcohol and drugs during initial screening,” he said in a statement today.

Shamsudin added that police received a report about the incident at 8.06 pm yesterday.

He also urged any witnesses to come forward and assist with the investigation by contacting Traffic Investigating Officer Insp Mohd Nazar Md Kasim at 012-5653395, or the Petaling Jaya District Police Headquarters operations room at 03-79662222. — Bernama