KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Selangor executive councillor Ng Sze Han today condemned a social media post showing an image of a pig dressed in royal ceremonial attire and linked it to the Sultan of Selangor.

“I strongly condemn the action of a social media post which edited an image of a pig wearing palace ceremonial attire and linked it to His Royal Highness the Sultan of Selangor.

“Equating any human being with animal traits is not only disrespectful and against the norms and etiquette of Malaysians, but also an attempt that could cause unrest in a multi-ethnic nation,” the Selangor investment, trade and mobility councillor said in a Facebook statement.

He urged the police to take immediate action and ensure the individual responsible is punished under the law.

Ng also called on the public to avoid circulating content that insults or demeans any party, warning that such actions could undermine national unity and harmony.

Controversies involving pigs resurfaced after the Sultan of Selangor’s recent express disagreement with pig farming activities in the state.