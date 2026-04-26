KOTA BHARU, April 26 — Police have opened an investigation into a viral video circulating on social media showing a man mocking and ridiculing police officers on duty at a roadblock.

Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat said a report was received from a senior police officer regarding the video uploaded on Facebook at about 10 am today.

He said preliminary investigations found that the individual in the video also claimed he had managed to pass through several roadblocks by deceiving officers on duty.

“The statement is irresponsible, provocative, and could create negative public perception, as well as affect the image, reputation and credibility of the police,” he said in a statement today.

Following the incident, he said police have opened an investigation under Section 504 of the Penal Code, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998, and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955.

He stressed that legal action would be taken without compromise against any individual who attempts to belittle the duties of security forces or spread content that could disrupt public order.

“Any act that undermines the dignity of the security forces or erodes public confidence in law enforcement will be dealt with strictly without any tolerance,” he said.

Mohd Yusoff also advised the public to always be prudent and responsible when using social media, and not to misuse the platform to spread content that could cause public concern.

Members of the public with any information related to the case are urged to come forward to assist investigations.

Meanwhile, also viral on social media was a programme called “Konvoi & Lepak Mat Motor Bersama YB”, allegedly organised by the Government Supporters Club and State PAS Youth Wing.

Yesterday, Transport Minister Anthony Loke was reported to have described the involvement of several Kelantan assemblymen in organising the convoy to the Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) as highly irresponsible. — Bernama