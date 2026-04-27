KUCHING, April 27 — Tasik Biru assemblyman Datuk Henry Harry Jinep has dismissed claims that several villages in Singai area would be transferred to Petra Jaya under the Greater Bau initiative.

The Deputy Transport Minister stressed that Singai will remain under the administration of the Bau district.

“The history, origins and civilisation of the Bidayuh Bisingai community are closely tied to Bau and cannot be separated,” he said, adding that early developments in education and Christianity in the district began in the Singai area.

He noted that since Datuk Peter Nansian Ngusie became an elected representative, and later himself, the size and boundaries of Bau District have remain unchanged.

“I will continue to defend the Singai area to ensure it is not transferred to Petra Jaya. That will not happen,” he said, according to a Sarawak Public Communication Unit (Ukas) report.

Henry said this when officiating at the closing ceremony of the BiSingai Townhall Programme at Datuk Peter Nansian Ngusie Hall, Redeems Centre in Bau on Saturday.

He explained that the Greater Bau initiative reflects the state government’s continued commitment to driving holistic development in the district, focusing not only on current progress but also on inclusive future planning.

“Rural communities, including Singai, will not be sidelined but will continue to receive attention to ensure they develop in line with overall progress,” he said.

Among those present were Association of Research and Development Movement of Singai Sarawak (Redeems) president Datuk Peter Nansian Ngusie, life president Datuk Wilfred Rata Nissom, deputy president Dr Les Met, and Bau district officer Eddy Nayoi. — The Borneo Post