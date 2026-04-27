KUALA LUMPUR, April 27 — Upgrading works at Taman Persekutuan Lembah Kiara in Taman Tun Dr Ismail (TTDI) are expected to be completed by June, with authorities saying a recent retaining wall collapse nearby will not affect the project timeline.

According to a report by The Star, National Landscape Department (JLN) director-general Mansor Mohamad said the park upgrading project is now 98 per cent complete and remains on schedule, pending handover from the contractor.

He clarified that the incident on April 18 involving a collapsed wall and mud flow at Jalan Abang Haji Openg was linked to a separate Bukit Kiara Federal Park administrative zone office project and not the park itself.

Mansor said the earliest possible reopening of the park is in June, depending on when the contractor completes handover to JLN.

He added that delays had occurred as the contractor, appointed by the Drainage and Irrigation Department (DID), failed to complete pond desilting and related works within the revised timeline.

The project was initially scheduled for completion in November last year before being extended to February 11 this year.

“However, they still could not deliver the project,” he said.

Mansor said liquidated and ascertained damages (LAD) of about RM1,200 per day have been imposed on the contractor, totalling roughly RM76,000 so far.

DID has since instructed the contractor to complete the remaining works by end-April, after which the site will be handed over to JLN.

A one-month observation period will follow before the park is reopened to the public.

The RM6 million upgrading works, which began on July 8, 2024, include stream restoration, pond rehabilitation, sediment basin improvements, as well as repairs to railings and lighting.

At present, only unaffected sections of the park remain open to the public.