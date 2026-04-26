KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) deputy president Nurul Izzah Anwar said the appointment of Datuk Seri Abdul Halim Aman as Chief Commissioner of the Malaysian Anti‑Corruption Commission (MACC) is both a test and an opportunity for the country’s institutions.

She said the appointment, made through the constitutional role of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, on the advice of the Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, must be seen as a chance to strengthen integrity and accountability.

“Integrity is not a title. It goes beyond ceremonies and press statements. Integrity is built in the decisions made behind closed doors, in the cases pursued without fear, in the calls that are not returned because justice cannot be traded,” she said in a statement today.

Nurul Izzah cautioned that a new chief commissioner alone does not guarantee reform, noting that past appointments had been celebrated but later followed by hesitation and compromises.

She said real reform requires structural change, including review of the MACC Act, stronger institutional safeguards and genuine accountability to Parliament.

“Without those structural changes, any progress we celebrate today risks crumbling tomorrow,” she said.

She urged Malaysians not to disengage, stressing that change happens because of collective will.

“Do not walk away. Do not let this moment pass. Stay engaged. Because change does not happen to us. It happens because of us, insya‑Allah,” she said.