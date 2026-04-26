SHAH ALAM, April 26 — Police have detained a local man to assist investigations into a case involving alleged defiance of a decree by the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah, relating to the conduct of Friday prayers and the call to prayer at a surau in Ampang.

Selangor police chief Datuk Shazeli Kahar said the 46-year-old suspect was arrested in Pandan Indah, Ampang, at about 3 pm today, with police also seizing a laptop, mobile phone and several documents for further investigation.

“Checks found the suspect has no prior criminal record, while a urine screening test returned negative,” he said in a statement today.

He advised the public not to speculate or spread unverified information that could interfere with investigations or affect public order.

“Police will not compromise on any action by any party that incites provocation or undermines harmony in the state,” he said.

The case is being investigated under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act 1948, Section 298 of the Penal Code and Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act 1998.

Earlier, police had placed the name of a local man suspected of involvement in the Ampang azan petition issue on a special watchlist to prevent him from leaving the country. — Bernama