KOTA BHARU, April 26 — The motorcycle convoy to Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) here yesterday was not organised by the Kelantan state government, but was an individual initiative.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Dr Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said the state government had no involvement in the activity, stressing that all parties must comply with regulations, especially in public areas.

“All parties must always adhere to the law and prioritise safety, particularly in sensitive locations such as airports.

“Cooperation is essential to ensure public safety and to avoid disrupting operations at such facilities,” he told reporters here today.

He noted that airports are strategic locations requiring a high level of security to ensure smooth passenger movement.

Earlier, a social media post went viral about a programme called “Konvoi & Lepak Mat Motor Bersama YB”, allegedly organised by the Government Supporters Club and State PAS Youth Wing from 5 pm to 7 pm

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Anthony Loke was reported to have described the involvement of several Kelantan assemblymen in organising the convoy to LTSIP as highly irresponsible. — Bernama