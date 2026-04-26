KUALA LUMPUR, April 26 — The 2026 Malaysia Games (Sukma), hosted by the state of Selangor, will proceed as planned following the consent of the Sultan of Selangor, Sultan Sharafuddin Idris Shah.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Youth and Sports (KBS) said His Royal Highness agreed to the Games from August 15 to 24 with cost-saving measures and prudent spending in place, following an audience with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on April 23.

Youth and Sports Minister Dr Mohammed Taufiq Johari expressed his gratitude to the Sultan for his consent and thanked the Prime Minister for prioritising the nation’s young athletes in deciding to proceed with the Games.

“Moreover, Sukma 2026 serves as a key platform for selecting and preparing young athletes to represent Malaysia at the SEA Games, which will be held here next year,” he said.

Dr Mohammed Taufiq added that he had discussed the matter with Selangor Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Amirudin Shari, who pledged the state government’s full cooperation to ensure Sukma Selangor 2026 is effectively organised.

“I have also received consent to have an audience with His Royal Highness on Wednesday (April 29), together with the Selangor Executive Council members for Youth, Sports, and Entrepreneurship, to update on the latest planning developments for the hosting of Sukma 2026,” he said.

He added that the Sukma Selangor 2026 Secretariat will present the latest update on preparations, especially the cost-saving measures aligned with the Sultan’s consent, at a special Supreme Committee meeting this Thursday.

Mohammed Taufiq further said that any additional information regarding the Games would be announced after this special meeting.

Earlier, Sultan Sharafuddin had decreed that Sukma Selangor 2026 should be postponed until both the crisis in West Asia is resolved and the redevelopment of the Shah Alam Stadium is fully completed. — Bernama