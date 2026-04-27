RIO DE JANEIRO, April 27 — A worker died yesterday after being injured during the assembly of a stage for a public concert featuring Colombian pop star Shakira in Rio de Janeiro, the state fire brigade said in a statement.

The victim suffered severe crushing injuries to his lower limbs after becoming trapped in a lifting system, the brigade said, citing witness accounts.

Shakira is set to perform on Saturday at what has become a major event in Rio de Janeiro, that has previously attracted millions of tourists to watch famous performers present free concerts on Brazil’s iconic Copacabana beach. — Reuters