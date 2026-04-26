PAPAR, April 26 — Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Minister Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali said applications for registration of the Subsidised Diesel Control System (SKDS) for land freight vehicles in Sabah, Sarawak and Labuan will be open starting May 4.

He said eligible registered vehicles of land freight companies can benefit from diesel subsidies subject to the rates set by the government.

“As announced by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Amar Fadillah Yusof on April 6, 2026, the implementation of the distribution of diesel fuel subsidies for the land freight sector through SKDS will be expanded to Sabah, Sarawak and the Federal Territory (WP) of Labuan,” he said after officiating the Price Reduction Campaign @ Bataras Programme here today.

He said the current subsidy price rate for SKDS for the land freight sector is RM2.15 per litre and the purchase of subsidised diesel by land freight companies will be implemented using the fleet card method.

“Qualified transport companies that have registered in SKDS need to apply for a fleet card from the selected oil company by submitting together with the documents of approval letter and a list of vehicles can be printed from SKDS,” he said.

Armizan said full details of the registration implementation will be announced on May 1, 2026.

“In preparation for registration, company owners are advised to ensure the availability of all relevant records and documents such as the company registration is active and vehicles with valid road tax,” he added.

Meanwhile, commenting on the Price Reduction Campaign @ Bataras Programme, he said it was organised by Bataras Sdn. Bhd. as a commitment by some industry players in helping to ease the burden of the people.

“Bataras is a local company that has been established since 1998 with the operation of a total of 58 Bataras Supermarket branches throughout Sabah including in Papar. Through this campaign, consumers have the opportunity to buy a number of essential items at lower prices, thus helping to ease the people’s daily expenses.

“This campaign runs from April 15 to June 30 2026 involving all Bataras Supermarket branches in Sabah. This will involve offering discounts on selected items up to 70 per cent cheaper than the original price for 9,000 items,” he said.

He said his ministry welcomed the implementation of this campaign as a joint effort to help ease the cost of spending on essential goods for the people, especially in the context of the global supply crisis following the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

“This noble effort should be expanded and emulated by more industry players including other retail sub-sectors as a manifestation of shared responsibility in preserving the well-being of the people,” he added. — Bernama