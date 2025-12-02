KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Global K-pop sensation IVE will be making their highly anticipated return to Malaysia next year as part of their second world tour, Ive World Tour: Show What I Am.

The concert is set for April 4, 2026 (Saturday) at the Axiata Arena, beginning at 5pm.

Presented by Live Nation Malaysia, the tour follows a spectacular kickoff in Seoul and promises to deliver an even bigger showcase of the IVE Syndrome that has captivated fans worldwide.

The Show What I Am tour is designed to highlight IVE’s most authentic selves on stage, with upgraded production, dynamic visuals, and immersive staging. One of the most anticipated highlights will be exclusive solo stages, where each member – Anyujin, Gaeul, Rei, Jangwonyoung, Liz, And Leeseo – will present their individual artistry and musical direction.

Fans can expect performances of tracks from their latest releases, including XOXZ from the mini album IVE SECRET, alongside special stages for Gotcha (Baddest Eros) and ♥beats (삐빅). Audience favourites such as Baddie, Attitude, Rebel Heart, I Am, and the global hit Love Dive will also be part of the setlist.

Ticketing details

Live Nation Presale: December 10, 2025 (Wednesday), 11am – 11:59pm via livenation.my

General Sale: December 11, 2025 (Thursday), from 11am onwards via golive-asia.com

Hotline: +603 2708 5277 Fans are advised that the online waiting room will open one hour before both presale and general sales.

Since debuting in 2021 with Eleven, IVE has quickly risen to international fame, topping Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart and maintaining a 14-week streak on the Global 200.