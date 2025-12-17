SEOUL, Dec 17 — SHINee’s Key will step down from all current programmes after being linked to allegations involving unauthorised medical services, following a controversy surrounding an individual known as Ms. Lee.

In a statement today, SM Entertainment said Key had been introduced to Ms. Lee at a Gangnam hospital and believed she was a licensed doctor, according to

“Believing Ms. Lee to be a physician — and with Ms. Lee offering no indication to the contrary — Key did not realize that receiving care at home could be problematic.”

Key was drawn into the issue after posts on Ms. Lee’s social media showed his pet dogs and messages exchanged with him, prompting speculation over whether he had received unauthorised medical treatments such as IV drips administered outside a hospital setting.

The agency said Key only became aware that Ms. Lee was not a licensed physician after the controversy emerged, leaving him confused and remorseful.

“Recognizing the gravity of this matter, Key has decided to withdraw from his currently scheduled activities and step down from the programs in which he is appearing,” the statement read.

He was scheduled to serve as a master of ceremonies at the 2025 MBC Entertainment Awards but has withdrawn from the role amid the fallout.

In his own statement, Key apologised to fans and admitted he had failed to be more aware of his surroundings despite believing he could avoid such issues.

He said he would reflect on the matter and do everything necessary to address the situation before returning to activities.