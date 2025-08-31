SEOUL, Aug 31 — For the first time BTS’ label Big Hit Music confirmed a BTS member’s dating rumour.

After actor Song Da-eun uploaded a video BTS’ Jimin leading to much chatter online, Big Hit responded with a confirmation via press release that the two had dated.

Emphasising that it was “many years ago” this is the first time the agency had officially addressed dating rumours surrounding BTS.

In the release, Big Hit stated: “The artist and the counterpart did form a relationship based on their mutual feelings for one another, but that was many years ago, and the two are not in a relationship as of this moment.”

Money Today had reported previously about the two dating but said that it had been only for a very brief period, sometime around when Jimin began his military service in December 2023.

Big Hit also said that initially they had refrained from commenting out of respect for Jimin’s privacy.

“However, we have come to release our position due to the groundless rumors and reports that have been made surrounding our artists’ private lives. We thus release only the minimum facts.”

BTS is due to make a comeback early 2026 with work on the album being done in Los Angeles, now that all of the members have completed their mandatory military service.