MELAKA, Aug 24 — Chinese actress Fan Bingbing will be conferred the title of Datuk Kehormat (Honorary Datuk) during an investiture ceremony here tomorrow, New Straits Times (NST) reported.

The event, held in conjunction with the birthday of Melaka Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Mohd Ali Rustam, will see the 43-year-old among 473 recipients honoured at Seri Negeri, Ayer Keroh, according to the report.

Melaka Chief Minister Datuk Seri Ab Rauf Yusoh told NST the recognition was for Fan’s significant role in boosting the state’s profile as a global tourism destination.

“Fan Bingbing has introduced Melaka to the world, particularly in China. Her efforts have directly contributed to the increase in tourist arrivals from China,” he was quoted as saying.

Appointed as Melaka’s Tourism Friendship Ambassador in May 2024, Fan has helped generate over 1.5 billion impressions for the state on WeChat, China’s largest social media platform.

According to the report, Chinese tourist arrivals to Melaka jumped from 204,818 in 2023 to 664,687 in 2024, a surge authorities attribute to her promotional efforts.

Fan, known for her roles in films such as X-Men: Days of Future Past and I Am Not Madame Bovary, is expected to attend the investiture before taking part in other state events.

She will join the ranks of other international stars previously honoured by Malaysia for promoting tourism, including Bollywood actor Datuk Shah Rukh Khan and Hong Kong superstar Datuk Jackie Chan, NST reported.

Her presence in Malaysia this week also included a product launch at a Kuala Lumpur mall ahead of the ceremony.

The investiture is part of Melaka’s ongoing push to position itself as a key cultural and tourist hub, with Fan’s ambassadorship seen as a major boost to its international appeal.