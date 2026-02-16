LOS ANGELES, Feb 16 — Period drama Train Dreams took home the Spirit Awards win for best feature yesterday, as both it and The Secret Agent gathered momentum ahead of the Academy Awards.

The Secret Agent notched best international film as its team hopes to win in the same category at the Oscars next month.

The annual Film Independent Spirit Awards ceremony only celebrates movies made for less than US$30 million (RM117 million).

Train Dreams, director Clint Bentley’s adaptation of the Denis Johnson novella, follows a railroad worker and the transformation of the American northwest across the 20th century.

The film won three of its four categories, also grabbing wins for best director and best cinematography. The movie’s lead, Joel Edgerton, however, did not take home best actor, which went to Rose Byrne for If I Had Legs I’d Kick You.

Train Dreams producer Teddy Schwarzman told AFP the film “is a singular journey, but it hopefully helps bring people together to understand all that life entails: love, friendship, loss, grief, healing and hope.”

Train Dreams will compete for best picture at the Oscars, among other honours.

Best International Film award winner, Kleber Mendoca Filho, for ‘The Secret Agent’, holds his award during the Film Independent Spirit Awards at the Hollywood Palladium in Los Angeles, California February 15, 2026. — Reuters pic

Big win for Brazil

After The Secret Agent nabbed best international film, director Kleber Mendonca Filho hailed the win as one that hopefully “gives more visibility to Brazilian cinema.”

The film follows a former academic pursued by hitmen amid the political turmoil of Brazil under military rule.

It prevailed yesterday over contenders including rave-themed road trip movie Sirat, which will compete alongside The Secret Agent for best international feature film at the Oscars, capping Hollywood’s awards season.

The Secret Agent will also be up for best picture, best actor and best casting.

Brazil’s I’m Still Here won best international feature at the Oscars last year.

Other Spirit winners yesterday included Lurker, for best first screenplay and best first feature film.

Sorry, Honey nabbed best screenplay and The Perfect Neighbour scored best documentary.

The Academy Awards will be presented on March 15. — AFP