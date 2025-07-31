SEOUL, July 31 — K-pop may be topping global charts and filling stadiums worldwide, but back home in South Korea, its shine appears to be fading.

According to The Korea Herald, industry experts are raising concerns over the genre’s weakening grip on the domestic market. Despite international success, K-pop is struggling to maintain momentum locally — especially with the lack of impactful rookie girl groups in early 2025, a key driver of fandom growth in past years.

Citing the Circle Chart’s 2025 Mid-Year Report, The Herald reported a 6.4 per cent drop in digital consumption for the top 400 songs, nearly 50 per cent below its 2019 peak. Physical album sales also declined by 9 per cent to 42.4 million units. Only seven albums surpassed the one million mark this year, down from nine in 2024.

Experts say the industry’s increasing focus on global audiences — through English-heavy lyrics and similar-sounding concepts — may be pushing local fans away.

This global push is tiring local fans, Circle Chart’s Kim Jin-woo said.

Girl group dominance has also slipped. In 2024, five girl groups were in the Top 10. This year, only NewJeans, aespa and Ive made the cut, Kim told the paper.

Meanwhile, solo acts are rising. Seven of the top 10 tracks in 2025 came from solo performers like Woodz and Hwang Garam — relatively unknown globally but resonating with Korean listeners.

Critics argue that while idol music is flashy and energetic, it often lacks the emotional depth listeners now crave.

“Ballads or rock-inflected songs with strong melodic structure and individual expression are better suited for immersive listening,” music critic Lim Hee-yun was quoted as saying.

Industry insiders warn that unless the domestic market is re-engaged, K-pop’s long-term sustainability could be at risk — even as it thrives abroad.