LOS ANGELES, March 31 — Jack Black is set to host Saturday Night Live (SNL) on April 5, marking his first time back in nearly 20 years.

The actor and musician disclosed this to Variety after he attended the London premiere of A Minecraft Movie before heading to New York for the show’s rehearsals.

“It feels cray cray,” Black said, admitting that returning to Studio 8H after two decades is both exciting and nerve-wracking.

He joked that he has been preparing by experiencing "lots of nightmares and night terrors," along with fond memories of his past appearances.

Black last hosted SNL on December 17, 2005, while promoting Peter Jackson’s King Kong, and previously led the show in 2002 and 2003.

He has no idea what direction the sketches will take but believes the writers are still recovering from the previous episode.

“I call them kids because I was on that show before some of them were born — except for Kenan [Thompson], we’re around the same age,” Black said of the current SNL cast.

Black’s latest project, A Minecraft Movie, premieres on April 4, with him starring as expert crafter Steve alongside Jason Momoa, Emma Myers, and Danielle Brooks.

The film features an original song, I Feel Alive, co-written by Black with Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt and performed with Dave Grohl on drums.

Recalling how the song came to be, Black said: “I was like, ‘Maybe if you could get those guys that wrote I’m Just Ken, they could do it.’ And he said, ‘Done!’ and made it happen.”