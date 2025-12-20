KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — Police have uncovered a drug-processing laboratory believed to be run by an international syndicate through four raids across the Klang Valley last Tuesday, seizing various types of drugs valued at RM1.53 billion.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (JSJN) director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said three local men and three foreign women, aged between 24 and 39, were arrested during the raids.

Investigations revealed that the syndicate had rented a three-storey bungalow in Cheras and a property in Sungai Chua, Kajang, to process and store the drugs before distributing them to international markets.

Hussein said a total of 18,537 kilograms of cocaine, ketamine, and methylenedioxymethamphetamine (MDMA) were seized during the operation.

“We believe the syndicate has been active since April and is suspected of using various methods to distribute the drugs, including shipping them in containers with falsified information declared in Customs forms,” he told a press conference at the Kuala Lumpur Contingent Police Headquarters here today.

In addition, police seized three vehicles – a Cherry Omoda, Toyota Vios, and Honda Accord, along with two Toyota forklifts and an Isuzu lorry, with a total estimated value of RM389,000.

Investigations found that the three local men acted as storekeepers and managed the residential and business premises used as the illegal drug laboratory, while the three women were their girlfriends.

Urine tests showed that the three men tested positive for ketamine and methamphetamine, with one of them having a prior drug-related criminal record.

All six suspects were remanded for seven days until Dec 23, and the case is being investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952. — Bernama