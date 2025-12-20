SIBU, Dec 20 — The Road Transport Department (JPJ) Malaysia has revealed that 2,685 luxury vehicle owners nationwide have failed to renew their Motor Vehicle Licence (LKM), with the Porsche marque recording the highest number, highlighting a worrying level of non-compliance among high-value vehicle owners.

JPJ senior director of enforcement Datuk Muhammad Kifli Ma Hassan said the figures were recorded under OpLuxury, covering the period from January 1 to December 18, 2025.

“Of the 2,685 luxury vehicles that failed to renew their LKM, Porsche accounted for the highest number with 1,887 vehicles, followed by Ferrari (223), Lamborghini (195), Bentley (172), Maserati (88), Rolls-Royce (64) and Aston Martin (56),” he told reporters at the Sibu Bus Terminal yesterday night.

He stressed that failure to renew the LKM is an offence under the Road Transport Act 1987.

He added that vehicles operated without a valid LKM carry high risks as they are not covered by insurance, potentially resulting in serious financial and legal liabilities in the event of an accident.

In a related development, Muhammad Kifli said OpLuxury had also recorded a significant increase in LKM renewals, involving 12,921 luxury vehicles, with total collections amounting to RM34.47 million.

“Porsche once again recorded the highest renewal value, with collections reaching (10,142 vehicles) RM17.94 million,” he said.

To date, 855 luxury vehicles have been seized since OpLuxury was implemented in July 2025.

JPJ warned that the 2,685 non-compliant vehicles remain under enforcement surveillance, with seizure action to be taken if the LKM is not renewed immediately.

At the same press conference, JPJ also highlighted the scale of outstanding fines, revealing that 4.841 million JPJ summonses remain unpaid, involving arrears totalling RM1.45 billion.

He said that so far, 583,281 summons notices have been settled under the government’s discount initiative, generating payments amounting to RM77.27 million.

The government is offering a 50 per cent compound discount for JPJ summonses and a 70 per cent discount for police summonses until December 30, 2025.

The public has been urged not to wait until the last minute to avoid congestion at counters or on online payment platforms.

JPJ also reminded vehicle owners that checks and renewals can be carried out via the MySikap portal and the MyJPJ app, in line with the department’s continued efforts to strengthen enforcement without compromise to ensure road user safety.

Also present were Director of the Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) Norizan Jili and Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili. — The Borneo Post