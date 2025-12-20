NAKHON PATHOM, Dec 20 — The national sepak takraw squad continued to prove its prowess when it won the men’s regu gold medal at the SEA Games Thailand 2025 after defeating Vietnam 2-0 in an anticlimactic final at Nakhon Pathom Gymnasium Stadium, about 70 kilometres (km) from Bangkok here, today.

The success ended Malaysia’s gold drought in the men’s regu since the 2017 edition in Kuala Lumpur, in addition to adding to the country’s collection of sepak takraw gold medals after also creating history by defeating Thailand to win the men’s team regu event after 34 years.

In today’s clash, the Malaysian trio comprising tekong Mohamad Syahir Mohd Rosdi, Mohamad Azlan Alias (killer) and Farhan Adam (feeder) started brilliantly when they recorded a 15-9 victory in the first set.

The excellence continued in the second set when the Vietnamese trio of Ngo Thanh Long, Vuong Minh Chau and Dau Van Hoang failed to match Malaysia’s pace of play before once again succumbing 9-15, thus confirming the gold victory for the national camp.

The achievement by Ahmad Jais Baharun’s men saw Malaysia close the curtain of the biennial sports games on a positive note when the men’s team competition was the last event offering medals, thus becoming the 57th gold for the national contingent.

Earlier, Vietnam shocked defending champion Thailand 2-1 (15-13, 6-15, 15-9) in the men’s team semi-final while Malaysia defeated Indonesia 2-0 (15-7, 15-10).

Both Thailand and Indonesia took the bronze.

Meanwhile, the women’s squad’s hopes of reaching the podium were dashed after falling to Indonesia 2-0 (1-15, 12-15) in the final round-robin match to determine the bronze medal winner. — Bernama