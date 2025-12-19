SEOUL, Dec 19 — South Korean cable television network tvN has pledged to seek “the best solution” for The Second Signal following actor Cho Jin-woong’s retirement, as controversy surrounding his past actions casts doubt over the long-awaited sequel’s future.

In a statement issued two weeks after the issue first surfaced, the production team behind The Second Signal — widely known as Signal 2 — said the drama had been carefully prepared with the intention of a summer 2026 release, marking 10 years since the original series aired, according to Chosun Biz.

“The Second Signal is a work we have been preparing with care, aiming for a summer 2026 release to convey our feelings to viewers who waited 10 years,” the team said.

Acknowledging fans’ concerns, it added: “We, who are facing the current situation, deeply empathize with viewers’ disappointment and concern, and we feel heavy and regretful.”

The statement followed Cho’s announcement that he would retire from acting after allegations resurfaced about incidents from his youth, including reports of juvenile offences, as well as later claims involving assault and drunk driving during his lesser-known years.

In Signal, Cho plays Lee Jae-han, a passionate, rule-bending detective from the past who communicates with profiler Park Hae-young (Lee Je-hoon) via a mysterious walkie-talkie that connects two different timelines.

His unresolved disappearance and moral intensity are central to the drama’s emotional core, making his withdrawal a significant blow to the project.

Cho’s agency confirmed that there were “wrongful actions during his minor years”, but said that because the events occurred more than 30 years ago, it was difficult to fully verify all details and that all legal procedures related to the matter had already concluded, Chosun Biz reported.

As criticism mounted, Cho issued a public apology through his agency, saying: “I bow my head and apologise to everyone who trusted and supported me for causing disappointment due to my past regrettable actions.”

He went on to announce his retirement, adding: “I humbly accept all these reproaches, and as of today I will suspend all activities and put an end to my career as an actor.”

Addressing speculation over whether Signal 2 will still air, the tvN team stressed that the sequel represents the efforts of many people beyond one individual.

“The Second Signal is a work that involved numerous staff, actors and personnel from planning through production,” the statement said.

“To preserve the value that Signa’ holds, even if it takes some time, we will make every effort to find the best solution for the work and for viewers.”

For now, tvN has not confirmed whether the drama will be delayed, reworked or recast, leaving fans of the acclaimed crime thriller waiting to see how — or if — Signal will return.