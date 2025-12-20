KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — There is no ban on Malaysian Halal Certification (SPHM) holders using images, illustrations or decorations linked to non-Islamic religious celebrations, as long as they meet the required conditions and do not compromise the principle of halalan thoyyiban.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Dr Zulkifli Hasan said temporary decorations, images and illustrations linked to non-Islamic religious celebrations on food products are permitted.

However, he stressed that the use of worship-related items is strictly prohibited.

In addition, decorations within premises must not involve the display of the SPHM or the Malaysian Halal logo.

“This is in line with the decision made by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM) in 2023, which states that there is no ban on SPHM holders using images, illustrations or decorations associated with religious celebrations other than Islam.

“As such, this decision also applies to festive decorations in hotel kitchens or outlets that hold SPHM,” he said in a statement today.

Zulkifli said mutual respect for Malaysia’s diverse cultures and religions is an integral part of the nation’s multicultural identity.

He encouraged industry players to continue adhering to existing halal standards while upholding racial and religious harmony.

Hotel operators and food premises holding SPHM were also advised to regularly consult the relevant halal certification authorities to obtain accurate and up-to-date guidance, ensuring continued compliance with national halal standards.

According to him, close cooperation between state Islamic religious authorities, JAKIM and industry players is crucial to ensure halal policies and guidelines are implemented prudently, taking into account the interests of Muslims as well as overall societal harmony.

The approach, he added, reflects the Madani Government’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding the integrity of Malaysia’s halal certification while strengthening interfaith and cultural harmony. — Bernama