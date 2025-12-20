KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The body of a local woman was found floating in a river near Sunway Putra Mall along Jalan Ipoh here on Thursday.

Sentul police chief ACP Ahmad Sukarno Mohd Zahari said police received a report at 11.37am after being informed of a body floating in the river, according to a report in Sinar Harian.

“Following the information received, a team of police officers was dispatched to the location, but the body was believed to have been swept by the current towards the Gombak River before police arrived.

“Around noon, officers from the Chow Kit Police Station managed to locate the body in the river near Sunway Putra Mall along Jalan Putra,” he reportedly said in a statement.

He said the body was later taken to the Forensic Department at Kuala Lumpur Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Initial investigations found that the victim was 36-years-old, resided in the Chow Kit area, and did not have any known health problems.

“The victim was believed to have been suffering from depression after her boyfriend was imprisoned in connection with a drug case.

“The case has been classified as sudden death (SDR) and further investigations are ongoing,” Ahmad Sukarno was quoted as saying.

The victim was reported to have left her home on December 17 and did not return until her body was found.