KUANTAN, Dec 20 — Electricity supply in areas affected by floods here has been fully restored.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) expressed its appreciation to affected customers for their cooperation during the restoration of electricity supply.

“Your patience is greatly appreciated,” TNB said in a social media post today.

The flooding had caused six to eight substations to be shut down, affecting the areas of Sri Damai, Inderapura, Mat Kilau, and Taman Guru.

Electricity supply was restored in stages, with substations being brought back on in stages and as of 11 pm yesterday, only the substation at Sultan Ahmad Shah Pahang Islamic University (UnIPSAS) was not yet fully operational. — Bernama