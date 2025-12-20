SEREMBAN, Dec 20 — Police reportedly believe the discovery of a woman’s body at a vacant house near Kampung Batu 4, Pedas, Rembau last Thursday was linked to a dispute over money.

Negeri Sembilan Deputy Police Chief Senior Assistant Commissioner Muhammad Idzam Jaafar said investigations are still ongoing from various angles to determine the actual motive behind the incident, according to a Berita Harian report.

“However, our initial investigations found that there was an argument between the victim and the suspect, believed to have occurred because the woman asked the suspect for money,” he was quoted as saying.

He said the main suspect, who was arrested in Genting Sempah yesterday, was remanded this morning and is currently being questioned as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police had earlier detained two men in Melaka and Genting Sempah following the discovery of a woman’s body found inside a bag buried at the vacant house.

Prior to the discovery, Ampang district police had appealed to the public for information on a woman, Suri Narudin, 53, who was reported missing since December 8.