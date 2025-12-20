BANGKOK, Dec 20 — After hitting the 200-medal target at the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand yesterday, the national contingent has so far claimed 56 golds.

The haul marks Malaysia’s best SEA Games gold medal tally in six years, beating the 55 won in the Philippines in 2019.

With one day left before the 2025 SEA Games close at Rajamangala National Stadium, here tomorrow night, Malaysian athletes have already set a record 229 medals, 57 silver and 116 bronze, marking their best performance outside Kuala Lumpur.

The national athletes’ medal tally has already surpassed the 216 won at the 2007 Korat SEA Games.

Malaysia has moved up to fourth in the medal standings, surpassing neighbour Singapore, which garnered 52 golds, 60 silvers and 86 bronzes.

Host Thailand is poised to top the standings with 232 golds, 154 silvers and 106 bronzes, far ahead of Indonesia (91-111-129) and Vietnam (86-79-110).

On the tenth day, Malaysia won 10 more gold medals, including two each in squash, field hockey, and diving.

Other sports that added gold included shooting, track cycling, bowling, and polo.

Tomorrow, Malaysia’s men’s sepak takraw team will face Indonesia in the semi-finals at Nakhon Pathom Stadium Gymnasium, 90 minutes from the city centre, for a spot in the final.

Malaysia will also compete in the women’s team event, also facing Indonesia.

The 2025 SEA Games in Thailand run from Dec 9 to 20 in Bangkok and Chonburi. — Bernama