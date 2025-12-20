SEKINCHAN, Dec 20 — The status of MIC will be among the matters to be discussed at the Barisan Nasional (BN) Supreme Council Meeting next year, said BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Deputy Prime Minister, said that discussions on the matter were not included in the agenda of the Umno General Assembly 2025, which is scheduled to take place next month (January).

“It has nothing to do with the General Assembly, because Umno’s status with MIC is the same within the Barisan Nasional. We will have a BN Supreme Council meeting in January, next year, and we will decide then,” he said when met after officiating the Desa Kirana Complete Package announcement ceremony here today.

Previously, the media reported that the 79th MIC Annual General Assembly decided to postpone the decision on whether the party would leave or remain in the BN.

However, MIC president Tan Sri S.A Vigneswaran said that all three motions (that were tabled), including leaving BN, have been accepted and submitted to the Central Working Committee (CWC) leadership for consideration.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Umno president, also asked Sabah delegates to help with the by-election campaign for the Kinabatangan parliamentary seat and the Lamag state assembly seat, as the dates overlap with the party’s General Assembly.

“However, if they have purchased tickets and booked rooms, we will not prevent them from coming to the General Assembly. For those who cannot attend, we will broadcast it online in all 25 districts in Sabah.

“...or if they decide to gather in one place, for example at the Umno Sabah headquarters in Kota Kinabalu, this will make it easier for them to follow the proceedings of the Umno General Assembly 2025,” he said.

The Umno General Assembly is scheduled to take place from Jan 14 to 17, 2026, while polling day for the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections is set for Jan 24, 2026, with nominations and early voting on Jan 10 and 20 respectively. — Bernama