GEORGE TOWN, Dec 20 — The Penang Island City Council (MBPP) has installed road barriers along a section of Jalan Burma here as an initiative to prevent vehicles from stopping or waiting by the roadside, which causes traffic congestion.

MBPP stated that they have also installed “No Stopping” signs, painted double yellow lines, and installed road barriers along a portion of Jalan Burma - from Jalan Cantonment to Jalan Jones - effective since June 1.

“Jalan Burma is one of the main roads in George Town that is constantly congested due to road users stopping and waiting by the roadside. This reduces lane capacity and forces other vehicles to move slowly to avoid stationary cars, resulting in traffic jams.

“Since the installation of the barriers and the enforcement of the No Stopping Zone, traffic flow on that road has become smoother, especially during peak hours, and the issue of dangerous jaywalking has also been addressed,” the statement said today.

MBPP also noted that they have provided loading and unloading bays at Solok Moulmein to facilitate traders in moving goods safely without disrupting traffic flow, adding that ample public parking spaces are available for the public in the surrounding area.

According to the statement, the installation of the road barriers aims to smoothen traffic flow and enhance the safety of road users and pedestrians.

Yesterday, a group of traders on Jalan Burma protested the installation of the barriers, claiming that their sales have been affected as customers can no longer stop to make purchases. The protest has since gone viral on social media. — Bernama