KUALA LUMPUR, Dec — American rock band My Chemical Romance has rescheduled their much-anticipated Kuala Lumpur concerts, withs the shows now set to take place on November 19 and 20, 2026, according to online new portal Says.

The concerts were originally scheduled for April 30 and May 1, 2026, at the National Stadium Bukit Jalil, as part of the band’s Asian tour, but organisers announced the change in dates via a social media update.

Says reported that all tickets purchased for the original dates will remain valid for the rescheduled shows, and ticket holders will not need to take any further action to attend the new dates.

However, refunds will be made available for fans who are unable to make it for the November 2026 concerts, with further details on the refund process expected to be announced by the organiser.

The Kuala Lumpur shows are part of My Chemical Romance’s return to the region, which has generated strong excitement among fans following the band’s limited touring activity in recent years.

More information, including any updates on ticketing arrangements or additional announcements related to the concerts, is expected to be shared closer to the event dates.