ALOR SETAR, Dec 20 — Police confirmed that the incident showing a tahfiz student being caned by a man in a recent viral video, had taken place at a maahad tahfiz in Sungai Kob, near Kulim, in September.

Kedah police chief Datuk Adzli Abu Shah said the incident, which took place on September 29, involved an 11-year-old male student.

“The incident at about 2am occurred when a man thought to be the warden of the maahad tahfiz caned the student for disturbing others who were studying. The student, who lives in Padang Serai, only enrolled in the tahfiz school about seven months ago.

“When the student’s parents picked him up, they found bruises on his body. The student’s father then filed a police report on October 3, where the case was initially investigated under Section 323 of the Penal Code (for voluntarily causing hurt),” he said when contacted by Bernama, today.

He said the 26-year-old male warden’s statement has been recorded but no arrest has been made yet.

Adzli said police, who later obtained a closed-circuit television (CCTV) camera recording of the incident, had sent the evidence to the public prosecutor on Dec 18 and are awaiting further instructions.

“The investigation papers will be referred to the Deputy Public Prosecutor’s office for a proposed charge under Section 324 of the Penal Code for the offence of intentionally causing injury using a weapon or dangerous object. I will share the development of the case later,” he said.

Earlier, a 48-second video went viral on social media showing a male student wincing in pain when caned by a man in a dormitory room in front of other students. — Bernama