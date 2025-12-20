TANGKAK, Dec 20 — A two-year-old girl met a tragic end after being hit by the car her father was reversing in the compound of their house in Taman Kesang Baru, Parit Bunga on Thursday.

Tangkak district deputy police chief DSP Jamellulkamal Abdul Halim said initial investigations revealed that at the time of the incident at 8.15 am, the father was reversing his Suzuki Swift car from the garage.

He said the child suddenly darted out of the house, right into the path of the reversing car, as the 30-year-old man accidentally knocked down the toddler.

“The victim, who suffered serious head injuries, was pronounced dead while receiving treatment at the Sultanah Fatimah Specialist Hospital (HPSF) in Muar at 7.30 pm.

“The case is being investigated under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 (for reckless driving). We urge the public to be mindful of young children’s whereabouts around the house,” he said in a statement today.