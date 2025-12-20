SEOUL, Dec 20 — South Korean actors Kim Woo‑bin and Shin Min-a offered fans a first look at their pre‑wedding photos on Saturday, just hours before the longtime couple were set to tie the knot in Seoul.

Their agency, AM Entertainment, confirmed the wedding in a statement, expressing gratitude for the public’s support as the pair embark on “a precious new chapter” together.

The agency added that both stars intend to “repay the love” by continuing to deliver strong performances in their acting careers.

The newly released image shows the couple strolling outdoors on a snowy day, smiling warmly as they walk through a winter landscape that resembles a cinematic scene.

Kim and Shin, who have been together for a decade, are holding their wedding at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul.

The ceremony marks one of the most anticipated celebrity unions of the year in South Korea’s entertainment industry