KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 20 — The Madani government has strengthened social protection for Malaysians throughout 2025 by increasing cash aid to the highest level in the nation’s history, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also the finance minister, said the government has expanded support for families and ensured that rapid response and immediate assistance are mobilised whenever disasters occur.

“All of this reflects Masani’s commitment to ensuring that every household is supported, leaving no one behind or marginalised,” he said in a Facebook post.

According to an infographic accompanying the post, the aid provided by the Madani government this year includes an allocation of RM13 billion for the Rahmah Cash Aid (STR) and Rahmah Basic Necessities Aid (Sara) programmes.

In addition, the government provided a one-off Sara payment of RM100 to every citizen aged 18 and above using their MyKad, which could be claimed from August 31 until December 31.

For flood relief, the government has disbursed RM1,000 under the Bantuan Wang Ihsan (BWI) scheme to each affected family, with RM10 million allocated to Sabah and RM50 million for Kelantan and Terengganu. — Bernama