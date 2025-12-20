KUCHING, Dec 20 — A 22-year-old man was injured after his car was involved in a single-vehicle accident along Jalan Kampung Musi in Bau.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) said acting on an emergency call at 10.20am, rescuers from the Bau fire station were rushed to the location to render assistance.

“The injured driver, who was the sole occupant, was able to exit the wrecked vehicle on his own before rescuers arrived at the scene.

“The team fitted him with a cervical collar and handed him over to medical personnel for further action,” the department said in a statement.

The statement did not mention the nature or severity of the driver’s injury.

After checks confirmed no further danger at the scene, Bomba personnel ended the operation at 10.50am. — The Borneo Post