SEOUL, March 31 — BTS has again made YouTube history by surpassing a billion views with their music video Blood Sweat & Tears.

According to the Soompi entertainment news site, the group reached the milestone yesterday.

The achievement makes BTS the first group ever to reach a billion views with eight different music videos, joining DNA, Boy With Luv, Dynamite, MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix), Fake Love, IDOL, and Butter.

Originally released on October 10, 2016, the Blood Sweat & Tears music video took approximately 8 years, 5 months, and 20 days to surpass a billion views.