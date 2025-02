LOS ANGELES, Feb 3 — Kendrick Lamar today won the Grammy for Song of the Year for his smash diss track Not Like Us, one of a series of songs from the Los Angeles-area native that skewer hip-hop rival Drake.

Lamar bested a packed field including Beyonce, Taylor Swift and Billie Eilish for the prize honouring songwriting. He also took home Record of the Year honours. — AFP