SEOUL, Jan 20 — Hybe may face limitations on its use of Face Pass, a new facial recognition technology, for concert and event admission.

Representative Lee Soo-jin of the Democratic Party of Korea proposed an amendment to the Personal Protection Act on January 16 to restrict the use of facial recognition technology, citing concerns about privacy and the collection of sensitive personal data.

“The current law lacks specific provisions for biometric data, treating it as sensitive information under the Enforcement Decree of the Personal Information Protection Act,” Lee said, according to The Korea Herald.

“We need explicit legislation to address biometric data collection and management.”

The system is set to debut during TWS’ first fan meeting in Seoul from February 14 to 16.

Hybe announced that attendees of the upcoming fan meeting could choose whether to use the Face Pass system.

Those opting out may follow traditional ID verification and ticket confirmation procedures at on-site booths.

Industry experts and privacy advocates have expressed reservations about the technology.

Seoul National University of Science & Technology lecturer Lee Jong-im criticised the use of facial recognition, particularly for the entertainment industry’s young and global audience.

“Using fan sentiment to justify data collection for efficiency or scalping prevention is problematic,” Lee told The Korea Herald.

She added, “Fans are individuals who support their idols, not just data points. Ensuring personal choice, secure data management and ethical practices is critical when handling sensitive information.”

This image shows ticket platform Interpark Triple’s Face Pass system, provided by finance app Toss. — HYBE pic

In August 2024, Hybe, Interpark Triple and Viva Republica announced plans to introduce biometric recognition systems for concert entry.

They claimed this would simplify identity verification and reduce waiting times.

Lee highlighted risks such as deepfake-related crimes and pointed out South Korea’s vulnerability to such threats.

She referred to a 2023 report by US cybersecurity firm SecurityHero, which identified the country as highly susceptible to deepfake content.

Citing data breaches that exposed over 780,000 records in recent years, Lee noted that requiring biometric data for ticket purchases could impose unnecessary risks.

Hybe has yet to decide whether Face Pass will become mandatory for future events.