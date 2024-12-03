SEOUL, Dec 3 — Netflix today announced that applications are now open for the second season of its hit series, Culinary Class Wars.

The reality show, which pits underdog chefs from the “black team” against celebrity chefs from the “white team” in high-stakes cook-offs and various challenges, made a significant impact with its first season.

It became the first Korean entertainment series to top Netflix’s non-English-language TV rankings for three consecutive weeks, gaining a large following both in Korea and internationally.

The Korea Herald reported that in October, producers confirmed that the second season will be released in the second half of 2025, although details on the show’s concept, participants, and filming schedule remain confidential.

Netflix has stated that there are no restrictions on who can apply, encouraging individuals from both Korea and abroad, regardless of nationality, to submit applications.

The application form is available on Netflix Korea’s official Instagram. It is only in Korean and applicants are required to provide information such as a self-introduction, culinary experience, favourite chef, and the dish they feel most confident preparing.

A self-introduction video and a cooking video that highlights both the preparation process and the final dish are also required. The official email for Culinary Class Wars Season 2 is [email protected].