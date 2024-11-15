KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — With the holiday season just around the corner, the Christmas action-adventure Red One takes the No. 1 spot at the local box office, making it perfect for getting into the holiday spirit.

Not that into Christmas films, or unsure what to stream or read this weekend?

No worries, Malay Mail has compiled a list of the Top 10 best local and international films, series, music, and books of the week.

Get ready for a weekend packed with exciting discoveries you won’t want to miss!

Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (November 7 to November 10)

Red One

Amaran

Venom: The Last Dance

Don Dukun

Cesium Fallout

Sumala

Death Whisperer 2

Smile 2

My Hero Academia: You’re Next

Brother

Source: Cinema.com and GSC

Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (November 4 to November 10)

Netflix (Top 10 TV)

Don’t Come Home: Limited Series

Pinkfong Little Dino School: Season 1

DAN DA DAN

A Virtuous Business: Limited Series

Young Sheldon: Season 7

Dragon Ball DAIMA

Mr. Plankton: Limited Series

Laplae the Hidden Town

Doubt: Season 1

Arcane: Season 2

Source: Netflix Top 10

Viu (Top 10 shows)

Di Hatiku Ada Kamu

Family By Choice

From Saga With Love 2

Running Man (2024)

From Saga With Love

Brewing Love

The Rise of Ning

Andartu Kosmopolitan

Go Ahead!

Assalamualaikum Calon Imam

Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram

Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (November 6 to November 13)

ROSÉ - APT. (w/ Bruno Mars)

Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)

Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER

Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER

Insomniacks - Reminisensi

Jimin - Who

JENNIE - Mantra

BABYMONSTER - DRIP

One Direction - Night Changes

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (November 6 to November 13)

Insomniacks - Reminiscence

Mahalini - Sampai Menutup Mata

Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)

Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)

Kaleb J - Di Balik Pertanda

Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi

Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan

Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH

Bernadya - Untungnya, Hidup Harus Tetap Berjalan

Amir Jahari - Hasrat (OST Imaginur)

Source: kworb.net, Spotify Top 10, Spotify Top 10 Malay

Top 10 books of the week (November 1 to November 7)

Fiction

Forgive, Forget by Aida (Manes wordworks)

Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)

The Striker by Ana Huang (Piatkus)

Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)

Yeonnam-dong’s Smiley Laundromat by Kim Jiyun (MacLehose Press)

Songs of the Runaway Heart by Marisa Fendi (Bookiut)

Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)

What You Are Looking for is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (HarperCollins)

1984 (75th Anniversary Edition) by George Orwell (Signet Classic)

As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)

Non-Fiction

The Siege Within by Leslie Lopez (PRH Sea)

Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (?St. Martin’s Essentials)

Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)

Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown and Company)

The Art of Letting Go by Nick Trenton (NTCS Inc)

Living the Asian Century by Kishore Mahbubani (Public Affairs)

Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House)

I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Pansing)

Burnout by Mizi Wahid (Crescent News)

A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing)

Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)

Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)

Semesta Terakhir Untuk Kita by Ainulfarihah (Iman Publication)

His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)

Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)

Lelaki Astatine by Anjell (Karyaseni)

Mahadewi: Legenda Raja by Elvroseth (Bookiut)

Azzamine by Sophie Aulia (agromedia)

Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (idea kreatif)

Lembah Setan by Eqbal Mohaydeen (Buku Prima)

Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif)

Source: MPH