KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 15 — With the holiday season just around the corner, the Christmas action-adventure Red One takes the No. 1 spot at the local box office, making it perfect for getting into the holiday spirit.
Not that into Christmas films, or unsure what to stream or read this weekend?
No worries, Malay Mail has compiled a list of the Top 10 best local and international films, series, music, and books of the week.
Get ready for a weekend packed with exciting discoveries you won’t want to miss!
Top 10 films in local cinemas (Domestic & International) (November 7 to November 10)
Red One
Amaran
Venom: The Last Dance
Don Dukun
Cesium Fallout
Sumala
Death Whisperer 2
Smile 2
My Hero Academia: You’re Next
Brother
Source: Cinema.com and GSC
Top 10 streaming on Netflix and Viu (November 4 to November 10)
Netflix (Top 10 TV)
Don’t Come Home: Limited Series
Pinkfong Little Dino School: Season 1
DAN DA DAN
A Virtuous Business: Limited Series
Young Sheldon: Season 7
Dragon Ball DAIMA
Mr. Plankton: Limited Series
Laplae the Hidden Town
Doubt: Season 1
Arcane: Season 2
Source: Netflix Top 10
Viu (Top 10 shows)
Di Hatiku Ada Kamu
Family By Choice
From Saga With Love 2
Running Man (2024)
From Saga With Love
Brewing Love
The Rise of Ning
Andartu Kosmopolitan
Go Ahead!
Assalamualaikum Calon Imam
Source: Viu Frontpage and Instagram
Top 10 songs of the week (Spotify) (November 6 to November 13)
ROSÉ - APT. (w/ Bruno Mars)
Lady Gaga - Die With A Smile (w/ Bruno Mars)
Billie Eilish - BIRDS OF A FEATHER
Billie Eilish - WILDFLOWER
Insomniacks - Reminisensi
Jimin - Who
JENNIE - Mantra
BABYMONSTER - DRIP
One Direction - Night Changes
Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)
Top 10 Malay songs of the week (Spotify) (November 6 to November 13)
Insomniacks - Reminiscence
Mahalini - Sampai Menutup Mata
Ernie Zakri - Masing Masing (w/ Ade Govinda)
Zizan Razak, SonaOne - Chentaku (feat. SonaOne)
Kaleb J - Di Balik Pertanda
Rio Clappy - Bunga Abadi
Noh Salleh - Rahsia Tuhan
Sarah Suhairi, Alfie Zumi - SAH
Bernadya - Untungnya, Hidup Harus Tetap Berjalan
Amir Jahari - Hasrat (OST Imaginur)
Source: kworb.net, Spotify Top 10, Spotify Top 10 Malay
Top 10 books of the week (November 1 to November 7)
Fiction
Forgive, Forget by Aida (Manes wordworks)
Intermezzo by Sally Rooney (Farrar, Straus and Giroux)
The Striker by Ana Huang (Piatkus)
Welcome to the Hyunam-Dong Bookshop by Hwang Bo-reum (Bloomsbury)
Yeonnam-dong’s Smiley Laundromat by Kim Jiyun (MacLehose Press)
Songs of the Runaway Heart by Marisa Fendi (Bookiut)
Days at the Morisaki Bookshop by Satoshi Yagisawa (HarperCollins)
What You Are Looking for is in the Library by Michiko Aoyama (HarperCollins)
1984 (75th Anniversary Edition) by George Orwell (Signet Classic)
As Long as the Lemon Trees Grow by Zoulfa Katouh (Little, Brown Books for Young Readers)
Non-Fiction
The Siege Within by Leslie Lopez (PRH Sea)
Surrounded by Idiots by Thomas Erikson (?St. Martin’s Essentials)
Atomic Habits by James Clear (Penguin Books)
Revenge of the Tipping Point by Malcolm Gladwell (Little, Brown and Company)
The Art of Letting Go by Nick Trenton (NTCS Inc)
Living the Asian Century by Kishore Mahbubani (Public Affairs)
Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari (Random House)
I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki by Baek Sehee (Pansing)
Burnout by Mizi Wahid (Crescent News)
A Doctor in the House by Mahathir Mohamad (MPH Group Publishing)
Mutiara Minda (Malay Novels)
Thariq Ridzuwan Commando’s: His Treasure by Hudanajwa (idea kreatif)
Semesta Terakhir Untuk Kita by Ainulfarihah (Iman Publication)
His Code Name: Alpha by Elyshakaman (idea kreatif)
Bayang Sofea by Teme Abdullah (Iman Publication)
Lelaki Astatine by Anjell (Karyaseni)
Mahadewi: Legenda Raja by Elvroseth (Bookiut)
Azzamine by Sophie Aulia (agromedia)
Tuan Ziyad: Forbidden Love by Bellesa (idea kreatif)
Lembah Setan by Eqbal Mohaydeen (Buku Prima)
Yes! Captain Zul Aaryan by Wnfhanna (idea kreatif)
Source: MPH