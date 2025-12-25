KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Guests at a hotel in Bukit Katil in Melaka were forced to evacuate abruptly after a fire broke out in the hotel’s banquet hall during a company annual dinner on Wednesday evening.

The incident occurred around 8pm, shortly after a company representative concluded their opening speech, according to a Sinar Harian report.

Almost 1,400 staff from a cleaning company were attending the event when smoke and flames were spotted from the roof at the rear of the hall, prompting the emcee to order an immediate evacuation.

Witnesses described guests running in panic to leave the hall, while all were able to exit safely.

One worker, however, was sent to hospital after experiencing shortness of breath due to exposure to heat and smoke.

Another staff member sustained minor injuries.

Several items related to the event were salvaged after firefighters brought the blaze under control.

The Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) received the emergency call at 8.14pm, with engines from the Bukit Katil station arriving soon after.

The fire, affecting an estimated 100 by 500 feet area of the hall, was fully extinguished by 12.21am on Thursday, with around 20 per cent of the area affected.

The hotel management confirmed that the situation was handled promptly, with no ongoing risk to staff or guests.

All facilities, including the hotel, water theme park, 3D art museum, and Bounce Safari, remain operational.

The annual dinner has been cancelled, and the management has yet to announce whether it will be rescheduled.