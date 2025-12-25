KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 25 — Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) has reminded the public to play their part in keeping the city clean, even as festive crowds flock to Jalan Bukit Bintang and other popular spots.

In an Instagram post today, DBKL highlighted ongoing cleaning operations in the city centre to keep streets orderly, comfortable, and presentable.

“Even during festive nights, the responsibility to maintain cleanliness must be prioritised. Avoid littering, use the bins provided, and take care of the public spaces we share,” the post stated.

Photos accompanying the post show Jalan Bukit Bintang littered with trash as pedestrians walk past, a garbage truck stationed in front of Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, and municipal workers picking up rubbish from the streets.

Additional images show the same areas looking spotless after cleaning operations.

DBKL stressed that responsible behaviour by individuals has a direct impact on the city’s cleanliness and image, urging everyone to dispose of waste properly and preserve shared public spaces.