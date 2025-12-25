LONDON, Dec 25 — Indonesia has reportedly lodged a formal complaint with the United Kingdom after a provocative act by British adult film actress Tia Emma Billinger, also known as Bonnie Blue, at the Indonesian Embassy in London was deemed to have desecrated the national Red and White flag.

Foreign Ministry spokesperson Yvonne Mewengkang said the incident occurred on December 15 and was widely circulated on social media, prompting the embassy to report the matter to the UK Foreign Office and local police, according to Indonesian news agency Antara.

Mewengkang reportedly said Indonesia regretted the incident and stressed that the national flag symbolises the country’s sovereignty and dignity and must be respected at all times, including abroad.

She reportedly added that freedom of expression could not be used to justify actions that insult national symbols or undermine mutual respect in international relations, while urging the public to remain calm.

Billinger was deported from Indonesia earlier this month and barred from re-entering the country for 10 years over immigration violations following a separate case in Bali.

Although authorities later found no evidence of breaching Indonesia’s Pornography Law, immigration officials said the entry ban was imposed after determining that Billinger and her associates had produced commercial content while on visitor visas, contrary to efforts to safeguard Bali’s tourism image and local cultural values.