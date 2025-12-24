KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 24 — As 2025 draws to a close and the Christmas season approaches, Malaysians were treated to a festive musical highlight last weekend on December 20, when an artist with an angelic voice and radiant charm delivered a concert that left fans beaming with joy.

That spotlight fell on Wendy of Red Velvet, who brought her first-ever solo world tour, , to Malaysia.

The tour has seen stops in South Korea, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Japan, the United States, and Thailand, before making its much-anticipated stop at Zepp Kuala Lumpur last Saturday.

More than 1,000 ReVeluvs — the Red Velvet fandom — gathered eagerly to witness Wendy take the stage for the first time in nearly eight years since her last performance in Malaysia.

She last appeared in the country together with Red Velvet in 2017 for an intimate showcase before a few hundred fans.

ReVeluvs’ love for Wendy

Malay Mail observed ReVeluvs’ affection for Wendy while attending the concert on Saturday, with fans already arriving as early as two hours before showtime.

Among them was Farhana F., 26, an executive, who told Malay Mail how much she admires Wendy’s exceptional vocals.

“Considering that there are many K-pop artists, a lot of them are quite performative, but not everyone can sing very well like Wendy. When Wendy sings, she really sings. It’s quite rare to find a K-pop idol with such strong and stable vocals,” she said.

Beyond her vocals, Farhana also admired Wendy’s personality, describing her as humble and kind.

Wendy stuns in a red dress, captivating her fans at Zepp KL with her powerful vocals. — Photo courtesy of FriedRice Entertainment

“She also has a very good personality, and I really like the way she interacts with fans and the boundaries she sets. That’s something very rare to find among K-pop idols nowadays, and that’s why I really adore her.”

A longtime fan of Red Velvet, Wendy is Farhana’s favourite member, and she said she is now closely following the idol’s solo activities as well.

Her favourite go-to song by Wendy, she added, is Like Water.

Another fan spotted at the venue was Syahman Afiq, 25, who described Wendy's voice as “a voice from heaven” and praised the depth and meaning of her lyrics, which he said resonate strongly with fans.

“I’ve been following Red Velvet ever since their debut in 2014, and the first song that caught my attention was Wendy’s parts in the song Happiness,” he told Malay Mail.

“Wendy is just so bubbly and positive,” added the urban planner.

In a blue dress, Wendy delivers a heartfelt slow-tempo song, bringing smiles to the audience. — Photo courtesy of FriedRice Entertainment

Blissful concert evening

At approximately 7.30pm, the lights went out and visuals of flames filled the screen as Wendy, dressed in a stunning red dress, finally took the stage.

She opened her set with the powerful Fireproof, Hate², and Queen of the Party, before taking a moment to welcome fans at Zepp.

"Let’s create the best concert and the best night, and carry these precious moments and memories in your hearts,’” she said.

“The opening section, I wanted to capture the feeling of being alive because that's the theme. So I set it up with an energetic song,” Wendy explained.

Wendy during the last part of her concert still bringing the energy to fans at Zepp KL. — Photo courtesy of FriedRice Entertainment

She then performed Why Can't You Love Me?, Best Ever, and Chapter You, before treating fans to a short rendition of Last Christmas in keeping with the festive season.

She continued her set with His Car Isn’t Yours, Better Judgement, and Vermillion.

The second half of the concert was anything but brief, as Wendy returned to the stage dressed in blue and delivered Like Water, When This Rain Stops, and Believe.

Fans were also treated to several K-drama original soundtracks Wendy has performed over the years, including Goodbye (The Beauty Inside), Because I Love You (Mimi), If I Could Read Your Mind (Yumi’s Cells), and Two Words (Start-Up).

She also performed her first digital single released in 2021, Airport Goodbyes.

Wendy closed the main set with Light Me Up, Wish You Hell, Sunkiss, Best Friend, The Road, and finally EXISTENTIAL CRISIS, sending fans into a frenzy as they jumped with excitement.

After thanking Malaysian fans for attending and saying she would return soon, Wendy exited the stage.

However, fans’ enthusiasm soon brought her back for an encore, and she performed Sunkiss and EXISTENTIAL CRISIS once again.

Throughout the concert, the bond between Wendy and her Malaysian fans was evident, with an interactive energy filling the venue.

Final bow

Wendy also shared her excitement about Malaysia, saying, "When I think of Malaysia, there are so many places I want to visit—Petronas Twin Towers, Batu Caves, Langkawi, and Penang. I also want to try Malaysian food like Nasi Lemak, Roti Canai, and Char Kway Teow."

The name of her concert, , carries the meaning of “wanting to exist together,” combining her name, Wendy, with the phrase “We Alive.”

It symbolises her wish to “live and breathe together” with her fans through music.

"Because whenever I sing or listen to music, that’s how I feel—I feel alive. That’s what I wanted to focus on in this first concert. I want you guys to feel alive," she told fans.

Just when fans thought the night was over, the three-hour concert had one final touch.

After her on-stage performance, Wendy took the time to walk around the arena to wave to fans, a gesture that left a lasting impression and underscored the deep connection she shared with the audience.

The night was one to remember and a fitting way to close 2025.

Wendy returns for an encore, dawning a Santa-inspired outfit, closing out with Sunkiss and EXISTENTIAL CRISIS. — Photo courtesy of FriedRice Entertainment

Fans agreed, including Bob, 27, a security guard, who told Malay Mail it was his first-ever concert and said he would not want to miss another if Wendy returns in the future.

Earlier in September, Red Velvet members Irene and Seulgi brought their BALANCE World Tour to Malaysia, performing at Mega Star Arena to an enthusiastic response from fans.

Now, Wendy has taken her turn to shine in Kuala Lumpur with her tour, leaving fans buzzing as 2025 draws to a close.

Together, these performances show that despite their individual pursuits, Red Velvet continues to enjoy unwavering love and support in Malaysia.

The third-generation K-pop girl group has remained strongly supported by ReVeluvs across the country since their debut in 2014, and that loyalty, fans say, will continue into 2026.