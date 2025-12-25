KANGAR, Dec 25 — Perlis Menteri Besar Mohd Shukri Ramli today tendered his resignation as the menteri besar of Perlis due to health factors.

At a press conference held at the menteri besar’s official residence here, Mohd Shukri said he had presented his resignation letter to the Raja of Perlis, Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin Jamalullail, this afternoon.

In relation to this, he said that the resignation would take effect upon receiving the consent of Tuanku Syed Sirajuddin.

“I hereby leave it entirely to the wisdom of His Royal Highness Tuanku to consider my decision,” he said.

The Sanglang assemblyman also expressed his deepest gratitude to all state government administrative staff and the people of the state for the excellent cooperation provided throughout his administration as menteri besar. — Bernama

MORE TO COME